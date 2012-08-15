By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, extending a two-week trend, as stronger than expected U.S. industrial production data favored riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. government debt. The Federal Reserve said U.S. industry output rose 0.6 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent rise in June. The output report joined better-than-forecast July U.S. job growth and retail sales in pointing toward better growth in the second half of the year than the first, economists said. The more upbeat growth signals favored riskier assets. It depressed prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries; yields rose. "The selloff in Treasuries in the last couple of weeks reflects the slightly more vigorous tone to the economic data," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 21/32 in price, their yields rising to two-and-a-half month highs at 1.81 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. The retreat continued Monday's selloff, noted John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities. "There was decent selling overnight from abroad from all sorts of accounts," he said. "The news hasn't been that negative for Treasuries, but the market was too long and we're seeing those long positions capitulate." Simultaneously, concerns over continuing deterioration in the euro zone have eased, ever since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it would take to preserve the euro. "Though there is weakness in the euro zone, the measures the ECB is taking, acting decisively and forcefully, mean investor fear has become less acute so the flight to safety has eased compared to a month ago," said Tanweer Akram, senior economist at ING Investment Management in Atlanta. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the central bank may start buying government bonds to reduce Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but not before September and only if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. Like the Fed, the ECB next meets in September. "The lack of bad news means that the path of least resistance is for higher yields," said Ira Jersey, interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Data showed U.S. consumer prices were flat in July. Subdued inflation leaves the Fed freer to pursue its mandate to foster an environment conducive to full employment. Heavy corporate bonds and mortgage sales have also attracted investors at the expense of Treasuries. A "tremendous amount" of corporate issuance has come to market, all of it "frontloaded" into the first half of August, said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. This supply may ebb by week's-end, which could ease some of the pressure on Treasuries yields, he added. Investors have digested almost $40.6 billion in high grade corporate supply over the last seven days, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.