BRIEF-Philip Morris International - files for potential debt shelf size not disclosed
* Philip Morris International Inc - file for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lH2Flm Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices reversed early price gains to trade in negative territory on Thursday as stocks rose and undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 lower in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields on Thursday traded in a range between 1.78 percent and 1.86 percent, which was the highest in over three months.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.
* Driehaus Capital Management LLC reports a 8.64 percent passive stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kndvNt) Further company coverage: