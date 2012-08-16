BRIEF-Philip Morris International - files for potential debt shelf size not disclosed
* Philip Morris International Inc - file for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lH2Flm Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 16 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Thursday afternoon as stock market gains drew investors away from safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The 30-year Treasury bond was down a point, its yield rising to 2.98 percent from 2.93 percent late on Wednesday.
Major stock indexes were up more than half a percent.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.
* Driehaus Capital Management LLC reports a 8.64 percent passive stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kndvNt) Further company coverage: