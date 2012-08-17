By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Yields on U.S. Treasuries debt
edged down from three-month highs on Friday but remained at the
upper end of their recent trading range as investors lowered
bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program
when it meets next month.
Improving economic data has reduced some expectations that
the Fed will announce a third round of quantitative easing in
September, with the central bank instead seen as more likely to
await further data on the strength of the economy.
At the same time Europe's debt crisis has appeared to calm
down over recent weeks, reducing demand for safe-haven debt.
"We haven't heard anything out of Europe, the data in the
U.S. has stabilized, and people are saying that QE3 is not
happening now and that's reflected probably in the yields," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the central bank's
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this
month.
Thin trading conditions as many traders take summer
vacations also is seen exacerbating Treasuries price and yield
moves.
Benchmark 10-year note yields traded on Friday
at 1.82 percent, up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
The notes have tested resistance at around 1.86 percent in
recent days, just below their 200-day moving average, as foreign
investors sold bonds in overnight sessions.