* Yields fall, but stay near three-month highs
* Thin trading volume exacerbates market moves
* Bernanke Jackson Hole speech next market focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Yields on U.S. Treasuries debt
edged down from three-month highs o n F riday but remained at the
upper end of their recent trading range as investors reduced
bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program
when it meets next month.
Improving economic data has lowered some expectations that
the Fed will announce a third round of quantitative easing in
September, with the central bank instead seen as more likely to
await further data on the economy.
At the same time, Europe's debt crisis has appeared to calm
down over recent weeks, reducing demand for safe-haven debt.
"We haven't heard anything out of Europe, the data in the
U.S. has stabilized, and people are saying that QE3 is not
happening now and that's reflected probably in the yields," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
Treasuries did not react to data on Friday showing U.S.
consumer sentiment improved in early August. A gauge of future
U.S. economic activity also improved in July, but still pointed
to sluggish growth ahead.
Despite the dramatic sell-off over the past month, some see
Treasuries as likely to remain well bid, as they will maintain
appeal as one safest investments available.
"The lack of safe collateral hasn't changed," said Lou
Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "We'll
fluctuate up and down but I don't think we've seen the end of
the bond market (rally) by any stretch."
Traders said thin volume as many traders take summer
vacations exacerbate Treasuries price and yield moves.
Mortgage servicers adjusting the Treasuries they hold as
hedges in their portfolios may have also added to the recent
sell-off, they said.
The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the central bank's
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this
month.
Investors will be watching for any hints about the central
bank's plans for its September meeting.
Another key event will be the European Central Bank's
September meeting. Investors are expecting the ECB to outline
steps, including bond purchases, that it will take to stem the
spreading debt crisis in the euro zone.
Benchmark 10-year note yields traded on Friday
at 1.80 percent, up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
The notes have tested resistance at around 1.86 percent in
recent days, just below their 200-day moving average, as foreign
investors sold bonds in overnight sessions.