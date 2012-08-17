* Yields fall, but stay near three-month highs * Thin trading volume exacerbates market moves * Bernanke Jackson Hole speech next market focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 17 Yields on U.S. Treasuries debt edged down from three-month highs o n F riday but remained at the upper end of their recent trading range as investors reduced bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month. Improving economic data has lowered some expectations that the Fed will announce a third round of quantitative easing in September, with the central bank instead seen as more likely to await further data on the economy. At the same time, Europe's debt crisis has appeared to calm down over recent weeks, reducing demand for safe-haven debt. "We haven't heard anything out of Europe, the data in the U.S. has stabilized, and people are saying that QE3 is not happening now and that's reflected probably in the yields," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Treasuries did not react to data on Friday showing U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August. A gauge of future U.S. economic activity also improved in July, but still pointed to sluggish growth ahead. Despite the dramatic sell-off over the past month, some see Treasuries as likely to remain well bid, as they will maintain appeal as one safest investments available. "The lack of safe collateral hasn't changed," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "We'll fluctuate up and down but I don't think we've seen the end of the bond market (rally) by any stretch." Traders said thin volume as many traders take summer vacations exacerbate Treasuries price and yield moves. Mortgage servicers adjusting the Treasuries they hold as hedges in their portfolios may have also added to the recent sell-off, they said. The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month. Investors will be watching for any hints about the central bank's plans for its September meeting. Another key event will be the European Central Bank's September meeting. Investors are expecting the ECB to outline steps, including bond purchases, that it will take to stem the spreading debt crisis in the euro zone. Benchmark 10-year note yields traded on Friday at 1.80 percent, up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. The notes have tested resistance at around 1.86 percent in recent days, just below their 200-day moving average, as foreign investors sold bonds in overnight sessions.