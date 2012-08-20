* ECB reportedly mulling interest thresholds for bond buys * Investors look ahead to Fed minutes for stimulus clues By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasuries dipped on Monday on growing speculation the European Central Bank will act boldly to lower the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone countries and stem the region's debt crisis. Italian and Spanish bond yields dipped after German magazine der Spiegel reported that the ECB was considering setting interest thresholds for any purchases of troubled euro zone countries' bonds so that it would buy such debt if their yields exceed a set premium over German bonds. The report tempered demand for safe-haven government bonds, with Treasuries following German Bunds lower. However, losses were tempered by scepticism over what the ECB will actually do. A spokesman for the ECB said it was misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken, while Germany's Bundesbank on Monday showed no signs of lowering its resistance to an ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish and Italian government bonds. "Even as a few tempered denials start to hit the tape, the (der Spiegel) report is still having a large impact on the markets," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, up from 1.80 percent late Friday. Benchmark T-note yields have risen nearly 50 basis point from a record low of 1.38 percent hit on July 25 as slightly upbeat U.S. data damped expectations of a new round of economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve and after the ECB raised the prospect of more measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Traders are looking to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due for release on Wednesday to gauge how inclined policymakers are to launch a further round of stimulus.