* ECB reportedly mulling interest thresholds for bond buys
* Investors look ahead to Fed minutes for stimulus clues
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasuries dipped on
Monday on growing speculation the European Central Bank will act
boldly to lower the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone
countries and stem the region's debt crisis.
Italian and Spanish bond yields dipped after German magazine
der Spiegel reported that the ECB was considering setting
interest thresholds for any purchases of troubled euro zone
countries' bonds so that it would buy such debt if their yields
exceed a set premium over German bonds.
The report tempered demand for safe-haven government bonds,
with Treasuries following German Bunds lower.
However, losses were tempered by scepticism over what the
ECB will actually do. A spokesman for the ECB said it was
misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken, while
Germany's Bundesbank on Monday showed no signs of lowering its
resistance to an ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of
Spanish and Italian government bonds.
"Even as a few tempered denials start to hit the tape, the
(der Spiegel) report is still having a large impact on the
markets," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32
lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, up from 1.80 percent late
Friday.
Benchmark T-note yields have risen nearly 50 basis point
from a record low of 1.38 percent hit on July 25 as slightly
upbeat U.S. data damped expectations of a new round of economic
stimulus from the Federal Reserve and after the ECB raised the
prospect of more measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Traders are looking to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting due for release on Wednesday to gauge how
inclined policymakers are to launch a further round of stimulus.