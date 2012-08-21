U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses on Tuesday to trade largely unchanged, after Wall Street stocks also gave up earlier gains.
Treasuries have largely treaded water over the past four trading sessions, after a dramatic four-week selloff, as they wait on the outcomes of key September meetings by the ECB and the Federal Reserve.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.81 percent, after earlier testing technical support at around 1.86 percent, the notes' 200-day moving average.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.