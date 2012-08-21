NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses on Tuesday to trade largely unchanged, after Wall Street stocks also gave up earlier gains.

Treasuries have largely treaded water over the past four trading sessions, after a dramatic four-week selloff, as they wait on the outcomes of key September meetings by the ECB and the Federal Reserve.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.81 percent, after earlier testing technical support at around 1.86 percent, the notes' 200-day moving average.