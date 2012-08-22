* Japanese export data sparks fears over global growth * Benchmark US notes bounce off technical price support * Fed to release minutes from last policy meeting By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries firmed on Wednesday as renewed worries over the sluggish pace of global growth boosted their safe-haven appeal, while a rally in stocks faltered with the S&P 500 facing technical resistance after hitting its highest level in four years. Fears over the rate of world economic growth were sparked by data from Japan showing exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China fell. "The Treasury market is trading higher this morning as at least a few investors still believe that the economy may have some rough winds ahead, and that the global economy might derail the optimism," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent late Tuesday. Treasuries have generally been selling off since benchmark yields hit a record low in late July, while stocks have been bolstered by some recent data hinting U.S. growth may not be slowing by as much as expected, along with expectations the European Central Bank will move soon to stem the euro zone debt crisis. Buying of Treasuries comes after 10-year notes met price support at a yield of 1.86 percent - a 200-day moving average. Expectations the European Central Bank will launch some kind of plan to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as early as September have favored global risk markets at the expense of their safe-haven counterparts in recent weeks. But many uncertainties remain and the scope for this trend to continue in the near-term could be limited, analysts said. Investors are looking ahead to the Wednesday afternoon release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and any clues as to whether central bank officials are leaning toward another round of quantitative easing. Chances the Fed will launch a third round of money printing have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent, according to a recent Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering economic growth expectations for this year and next. . Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-2/32 higher in price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.90 percent late Tuesday.