* Japanese export data sparks fears over global growth
* Benchmark US notes bounce off technical price support
* Fed to release minutes from last policy meeting
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries firmed on
Wednesday as renewed worries over the sluggish pace of global
growth boosted their safe-haven appeal, while a rally in stocks
faltered with the S&P 500 facing technical resistance after
hitting its highest level in four years.
Fears over the rate of world economic growth were sparked by
data from Japan showing exports slumped the most in six months
in July as shipments to Europe and China fell.
"The Treasury market is trading higher this morning as at
least a few investors still believe that the economy may have
some rough winds ahead, and that the global economy might derail
the optimism," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital
markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 13/32
higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent
late Tuesday.
Treasuries have generally been selling off since benchmark
yields hit a record low in late July, while stocks have been
bolstered by some recent data hinting U.S. growth may not be
slowing by as much as expected, along with expectations the
European Central Bank will move soon to stem the euro zone debt
crisis.
Buying of Treasuries comes after 10-year notes met price
support at a yield of 1.86 percent - a 200-day moving average.
Expectations the European Central Bank will launch some kind
of plan to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as early as
September have favored global risk markets at the expense of
their safe-haven counterparts in recent weeks.
But many uncertainties remain and the scope for this trend
to continue in the near-term could be limited, analysts said.
Investors are looking ahead to the Wednesday afternoon
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and
any clues as to whether central bank officials are leaning
toward another round of quantitative easing.
Chances the Fed will launch a third round of money printing
have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent, according
to a recent Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering
economic growth expectations for this year and next.
.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-2/32
higher in price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.90 percent
late Tuesday.