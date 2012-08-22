* Japanese exports fall as Europe, China shipments decline * Fed buys $1.8 bln of Treasuries as part of Operation Twist * Fed to release minutes from last policy meeting By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries firmed on Wednesday as Japanese trade data renewed worries over the sluggish pace of global growth, feeding a safety bid, while stocks faltered as the S&P 500 faced technical resistance a day after hitting a four-year high. Japan on Wednesday reported that its exports slumped the most in six months in July due to declining shipments to Europe and China. "The most important data release overnight was Japanese trade, which showed another deficit and significant falls in both exports and imports," said Michael Gavin, head of global macro and emerging market strategy at Barclays Capital in New York. "Overall, this was another indicator of the weakness of global demand in the middle of the year." The growth worries supported safe-haven buying of Treasuries, and benchmark 10-year notes traded 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.80 percent late Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year was on track for the biggest single-day dip in two months. "At least a few investors still believe that the economy may have some rough winds ahead and that the global economy might derail the optimism," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee. Treasuries have generally been selling off since benchmark yields hit a record low in late July, while stocks have been bolstered by some recent data hinting U.S. growth may not be slowing as much as expected, along with expectations the European Central Bank will move soon to stem the euro zone debt crisis. The expectations that the ECB will launch some kind of plan to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as early as September have favored global risk markets at the expense of their safe-haven counterparts in recent weeks. But many uncertainties remain and the scope for this trend to continue in the near-term could be limited, analysts said. Investors were looking ahead to the release later on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, with a focus on any clues as to whether central bank officials are leaning toward another round of quantitative easing. Chances the Fed will launch a third round of money printing have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent, according to a recent Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering economic growth expectations for this year and next. . Slower-than-expected U.S. existing home sales in July supported the bullish tone in Treasuries. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that existing home sales rose 2.3 percent to an annual rate of 4.47 million units last month, below analysts' expectations of a 4.52 million-unit rate. The Fed itself bought $1.8 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 on Tuesday as part of its latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist." Under the program, the central bank is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated U.S. government debt in an effort to lower long-term borrowing costs like those on mortgages. Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 1-5/32 higher in price to yield 2.84 percent, down from 2.90 percent late Tuesday.