* Japanese exports fall as Europe, China shipments decline
* Fed buys $1.8 bln of Treasuries as part of Operation Twist
* Fed to release minutes from last policy meeting
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries firmed on
Wednesday as Japanese trade data renewed worries over the
sluggish pace of global growth, feeding a safety bid, while
stocks faltered as the S&P 500 faced technical resistance a day
after hitting a four-year high.
Japan on Wednesday reported that its exports slumped the
most in six months in July due to declining shipments to Europe
and China.
"The most important data release overnight was Japanese
trade, which showed another deficit and significant falls in
both exports and imports," said Michael Gavin, head of global
macro and emerging market strategy at Barclays Capital in New
York. "Overall, this was another indicator of the weakness of
global demand in the middle of the year."
The growth worries supported safe-haven buying of
Treasuries, and benchmark 10-year notes traded 17/32
higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.80 percent
late Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year was on track for the
biggest single-day dip in two months.
"At least a few investors still believe that the economy may
have some rough winds ahead and that the global economy might
derail the optimism," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income
capital markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
Treasuries have generally been selling off since benchmark
yields hit a record low in late July, while stocks have been
bolstered by some recent data hinting U.S. growth may not be
slowing as much as expected, along with expectations the
European Central Bank will move soon to stem the euro zone debt
crisis.
The expectations that the ECB will launch some kind of plan
to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as early as
September have favored global risk markets at the expense of
their safe-haven counterparts in recent weeks. But many
uncertainties remain and the scope for this trend to continue in
the near-term could be limited, analysts said.
Investors were looking ahead to the release later on
Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting,
with a focus on any clues as to whether central bank officials
are leaning toward another round of quantitative easing.
Chances the Fed will launch a third round of money printing
have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent, according
to a recent Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering
economic growth expectations for this year and next.
Slower-than-expected U.S. existing home sales in July
supported the bullish tone in Treasuries. The National
Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that existing home
sales rose 2.3 percent to an annual rate of 4.47 million units
last month, below analysts' expectations of a 4.52 million-unit
rate.
The Fed itself bought $1.8 billion of Treasuries maturing
February 2036 through February 2042 on Tuesday as part of its
latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation
Twist." Under the program, the central bank is selling
shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated U.S. government
debt in an effort to lower long-term borrowing costs like those
on mortgages.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 1-5/32 higher
in price to yield 2.84 percent, down from 2.90 percent late
Tuesday.