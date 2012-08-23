DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. Treasuries prices held gains early Thursday after government data showed domestic new home sales rose more than expected in July, supporting the view the battered housing market has stabilized.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 7/32 in price, yielding 1.671 percent, down 2.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Political and general news
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.