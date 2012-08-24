GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier gains on Friday after data on durable goods showed a deterioration in general business spending, stoking worries about a further slowing in the U.S. economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 9/32 higher with a yield of 1.644 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. Prior to the release of the durable goods report, 10-year notes were up 5/32 with a yield of 1.657 percent.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.