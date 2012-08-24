NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier gains on Friday after data on durable goods showed a deterioration in general business spending, stoking worries about a further slowing in the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 9/32 higher with a yield of 1.644 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. Prior to the release of the durable goods report, 10-year notes were up 5/32 with a yield of 1.657 percent.