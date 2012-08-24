GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices returned to positive territory on Friday after news that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a letter to federal lawmakers that there was scope for further monetary stimulus to help the economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 3/32 higher in price at 99-20/32. The 10-year yield was 1.664 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday's close.
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.