* U.S. to sell $35 billion in two-year notes
* U.S. home price data improve, consumers turn gloomy
* ECB chief Draghi not attending Jackson Hole event
* Fed to buy $4.50 billion to $5.5 billion Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday ahead of a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes as
traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus
to help the economy.
Bets on a third round of 'quantitative easing' through
large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, pushed benchmark
yields to two-week lows earlier on Tuesday after they touched a
three-month high last week.
"They have to come up with something fresh and whether
something might be coming in September," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
News that Spain's most economically vital region Catalonia
was requesting aid and fears the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy might soon need a full-blown bailout also fed safehaven
bids for U.S. government debt, traders and analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 4/32 in price at
99-28/32 to yield 1.637 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late
on Monday, while the 30-year bond was up 8/32 at
99-31/32, yielding 2.751 percent, down 1.0 basis point from
Monday's close.
Treasury yields found chart support at their 100-day moving
averages even in the face of selling from investors making room
for this week's $99 billion of new coupon supply.
FOCUS ON BERNANKE
Bernanke was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday at a
meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He
has in the previous two years signaled the central bank's
intention on more easing at this event.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario
Draghi, will not attend the annual gathering, citing a heavy
workload.
Traders had looked forward to a speech from Draghi on clues
on how European policy-makers are tackling the region's
festering debt crisis. There have been reports in recent days
that ECB is considering a bond purchase program aimed to contain
the borrowing costs of Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro
zone members.
Doubts have emerged on whether the Fed will embark on
another large stimulus program at its Sept 12-13 policy meeting.
U.S. economic data on balance since the July 31-Aug 1 Fed
policy meeting suggested some improvements after they weakened
in late spring and early summer. The modest uptick in jobs and
housing reduced expectations that the Fed might refrain from
implementing QE3 in about three weeks.
"Bernanke might disappoint this Friday," said Anthony
Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego.
Tuesday's economic reports reinforced the view of a slowly
growing U.S. economy. Homes prices rose for a fifth month in a
row in June, according to Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller, but
shopper confidence fell to its lowest level in nine months in
August.
Separately, the Fed is scheduled to buy $4.50 billion to
$5.5 billion in government debt that matures in Nov 2020 to Aug
2022 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). This is the latest part of its
"Operation Twist" aimed at holding down long-term borrowing
costs.