* U.S. to sell $35 billion in two-year notes * U.S. home price data improve, consumers turn gloomy * ECB chief Draghi not attending Jackson Hole event * Fed to buy $4.50 billion to $5.5 billion Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday ahead of a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes as traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus to help the economy. Bets on a third round of 'quantitative easing' through large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, pushed benchmark yields to two-week lows earlier on Tuesday after they touched a three-month high last week. "They have to come up with something fresh and whether something might be coming in September," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. News that Spain's most economically vital region Catalonia was requesting aid and fears the euro zone's fourth biggest economy might soon need a full-blown bailout also fed safehaven bids for U.S. government debt, traders and analysts said. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 4/32 in price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.637 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond was up 8/32 at 99-31/32, yielding 2.751 percent, down 1.0 basis point from Monday's close. Treasury yields found chart support at their 100-day moving averages even in the face of selling from investors making room for this week's $99 billion of new coupon supply. FOCUS ON BERNANKE Bernanke was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday at a meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has in the previous two years signaled the central bank's intention on more easing at this event. Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, will not attend the annual gathering, citing a heavy workload. Traders had looked forward to a speech from Draghi on clues on how European policy-makers are tackling the region's festering debt crisis. There have been reports in recent days that ECB is considering a bond purchase program aimed to contain the borrowing costs of Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro zone members. Doubts have emerged on whether the Fed will embark on another large stimulus program at its Sept 12-13 policy meeting. U.S. economic data on balance since the July 31-Aug 1 Fed policy meeting suggested some improvements after they weakened in late spring and early summer. The modest uptick in jobs and housing reduced expectations that the Fed might refrain from implementing QE3 in about three weeks. "Bernanke might disappoint this Friday," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego. Tuesday's economic reports reinforced the view of a slowly growing U.S. economy. Homes prices rose for a fifth month in a row in June, according to Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller, but shopper confidence fell to its lowest level in nine months in August. Separately, the Fed is scheduled to buy $4.50 billion to $5.5 billion in government debt that matures in Nov 2020 to Aug 2022 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). This is the latest part of its "Operation Twist" aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs.