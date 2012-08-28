* U.S. to sell $35 billion in two-year notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday ahead of a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes as
traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus
to help the economy.
Bets on a third round of 'quantitative easing' through
large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, pushed benchmark
yields to three-week lows earlier on Tuesday after they touched
a three-month high last week.
"They have to come up with something fresh and whether
something might be coming in September," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
News that Spain's most economically vital region Catalonia
was requesting aid and fears the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy might soon need a full-blown bailout also fed safe-haven
bids for U.S. government debt, traders and analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 7/32 in price at
99-31/32 to yield 1.628 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late
on Monday, while the 30-year bond was up 14/32 at
100-8/32, yielding 2.738 percent, down 2.4 basis points from
Monday's close.
Treasury yields found chart support at their 100-day moving
averages even in the face of selling from investors making room
for this week's $99 billion of new coupon supply.
In "when-issued" trading, the upcoming two-year note issue
due in August 2014 was expected to sell at 0.2740 percent, above
the 0.220 percent yield on the two-year debt sold in July.
The higher yield could entice good demand for
the latest two-year note issue, analysts said.
FOCUS ON BERNANKE
Bernanke was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday at a
meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round
of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion purchase
of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through June 2011.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario
Draghi, will not attend the annual gathering, citing a heavy
workload.
Traders had looked forward to a speech from Draghi on clues
on how European policy-makers are tackling the region's
festering debt crisis. There have been reports in recent days
that the ECB is considering a bond purchase program aimed at
containing the borrowing costs of Spain, Italy and other
debt-laden euro zone members.
Doubts have emerged on whether the Fed will embark on
another large stimulus program at its Sept. 12-13 policy
meeting.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Reuters on Tuesday
Fed policy-makers have not decided on QE3. "Nothing is
predestined," he said.
U.S. economic data on balance since the July 31-Aug 1. Fed
policy meeting suggested some improvement after they weakened in
late spring and early summer. The modest uptick in jobs and
housing reduced expectations that the Fed might refrain from
implementing QE3 in about three weeks.
"Bernanke might disappoint this Friday," said Anthony
Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego.
Tuesday's economic reports reinforced the view of a slowly
growing U.S. economy. Homes prices rose for a fifth month in a
row in June, according to Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller, but
shopper confidence fell to its lowest in nine months in August.
Separately, the Fed bought $4.646 billion in government debt
that matures between November 2020 and August 2022. This is the
latest part of its "Operation Twist" worth $667 billion aimed at
holding down long-term borrowing costs.