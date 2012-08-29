* U.S. sells $35 billion in five-year notes
* U.S. second-quarter GDP revised up to 1.7 percent
* Pending home sales highest in over two years
* Fed buys $4.75 billion in 6-8 year Treasuries
* Fed's report on regional conditions on tap
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
W ednesday as traders reduced bond holdings to make room for a
$35 billion auction of five-year notes, part of this week's $99
billion in longer-dated supply.
Benchmark yields edged up from their three-week lows as the
government upgraded its initial readings on U.S. economic growth
in the second quarter. Stronger-than-expected data on pending
home sales also spurred selling in bonds.
Gross domestic product of the world's biggest economy grew
at a 1.7 percent annual pace, slightly faster than the 1.5
percent initially reported. The revisions came within
expectations to slightly better than expected, although
economists said the overall rate of growth is weak enough that
it could spark more Fed action.
"We are setting up for the auction," said Larry Milstein,
head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in
New York. "People are probably slightly more optimistic about
the economy in the second half of the year."
The bond market's initial losses were limited on
expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would
signal more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Fr iday
and the European Central Bank would take bold steps to tackle
the region's festering debt crisis, analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 7/32 lower at
99-21/32 in price to yield 1.664 percent, up 2.7 basis points
from Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 21/32 at
99-11/32 to yield 2.782 percent, up 3.2 basis points from late
on Tuesday.
In "when-issued" trading, the upcoming five-year supply
was quoted at a yield of 0.706 percent. This was
above the lowest-ever 0.584 percent at a five-year note auction
recorded in July.
The five-year auction and the $29 billion seven-year note
sale o n T hursday could face softer-than-usual demand due to
traders on late summer vacation and reticence to take big
positions before Bernanke's speech, traders said.
BONDS HOLD IN TIGHT RANGE
The Treasuries market has settled in a narrow range as
traders await Bernanke's scheduled speech at a gathering of
global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Traders built bets that Bernanke would signal a third round
of "quantitative easing" in the form of large-scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3.
In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round
of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion purchase
of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through June 2011.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank is
making the case more needs to be done to stop the fiscal
predicaments of Spain, Italy and other weaker euro zone members
from spiraling out of control.
The ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to
fulfill its mandate of delivering stable prices, ECB President
Mario Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in the German weekly Die
Zeit on Wednesday.
"We are hanging on to what Draghi has to say," said Richard
Sega, chief investment officer at Conning, in Hartford,
Connecticut, which manages $86 billion in assets. He added that
any ECB plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis may
potentially do more to boost investor confidence than QE3.
In addition to the mildly encouraging GDP revisions,
stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales from the
National Association of Realtors reinforced the view the housing
recovery is gaining momentum, albeit from severely depressed
levels.
The Fed was scheduled to release its Beige Book of regional
economic conditions at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), which analysts
expected to show modest economic improvements since late July.
Separately, the Fed on Wednesday bought $4.748 billon in
government debt that matures between August 2018 and August
2020. This is the latest part of its $667 billion "Operation
Twist" aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs.