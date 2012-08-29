* U.S. sells $35 billion in five-year notes
* U.S. second-quarter GDP revised up to 1.7 percent
* Pending home sales highest in over two years
* Fed's report on regional conditions on tap
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
W ednesday as traders reduced bond holdings to make room for this
week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply.
Benchmark yields also edged up from three-week lows as the
government upgraded its initial readings on U.S. economic growth
in the second quarter. Stronger-than-expected data on pending
home sales also spurred selling in bonds.
Gross domestic product of the world's biggest economy grew
at a 1.7 percent annual pace, slightly faster than the 1.5
percent initially reported. The revisions came within
expectations to slightly better than expected, although
economists said the overall rate of growth is weak enough that
it could spark more Fed stimulus.
"People are probably slightly more optimistic about the
economy in the second half of the year," said Larry Milstein,
head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in
New York.
The bond market's initial losses were limited on
expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal
more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Fr iday and
that the European Central Bank would take bold steps to tackle
the region's festering debt crisis, analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 9/32 lower
in price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.64 percent late
Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 21/32 to
yield 2.78 percent from 2.75 percent.
Treasuries traded steady at the lower levels following the
auction of $35 billion of five-year notes.
The Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday
and will auction $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
The Treasuries market has settled in a narrow range as
traders await Bernanke's scheduled speech at a gathering of
global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Traders built bets that Bernanke would signal a third round
of "quantitative easing" in the form of large-scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3.
In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round
of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion of
purchases of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through
June 2011.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank is
making the case more needs to be done to stop the fiscal
predicaments of Spain, Italy and other weaker euro zone members
from spiraling out of control.
The ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to
fulfill its mandate of delivering stable prices, ECB President
Mario Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in the German weekly Die
Zeit on Wednesday.
"We are hanging on to what Draghi has to say," said Richard
Sega, chief investment officer at Conning, in Hartford,
Connecticut, which manages $86 billion in assets. He added that
any ECB plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis may
potentially do more to boost investor confidence than QE3.
In addition to the mildly encouraging GDP revisions,
stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales from the
National Association of Realtors reinforced the view the housing
recovery is gaining momentum, albeit from severely depressed
levels.
The Fed was scheduled to release its Beige Book of regional
economic conditions at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), which analysts
expected to show modest economic improvements since late July.