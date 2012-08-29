* U.S. sells $35 billion in five-year notes * U.S. second-quarter GDP growth revised up to 1.7 percent * U.S. July pending home sales highest in over two years * Fed says economy grew gradually in July and early August By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as traders took profits on recent price gains and reduced bond holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply. Benchmark yields edged up from three-week lows as the government upgraded its initial reading on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. Stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales also spurred selling in bonds. Gross domestic product of the world's biggest economy grew at a 1.7 percent annual pace, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent initially reported. The revisions came within expectations to slightly better than expected, although economists said the overall rate of growth is weak enough that it could spark more Fed stimulus. The bond market's initial losses were limited on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might signal more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Friday, and that the European Central Bank would take bold steps to tackle the region's festering debt crisis, analysts said. Wednesday's price weakness "was mostly just supply, with a little profit taking," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco, adding "the bond market has gone about as far as it can go on (U.S. stimulus) speculation and now we need to hear from Bernanke." Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 15/32 to yield 2.77 percent from 2.75 percent. Treasuries traded steady at the lower levels following the auction of $35 billion of five-year notes. The Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and will auction $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. The Treasuries market has settled in a narrow range as traders await Bernanke's scheduled speech at a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders built bets that Bernanke would signal a third round of "quantitative easing" in the form of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3. In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion of purchases of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through June 2011. Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank is making the case more needs to be done to stop the fiscal predicaments of Spain, Italy and other weaker euro zone members from spiraling out of control. The ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to fulfill its mandate of delivering stable prices, ECB President Mario Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in the German weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday. "We are hanging on to what Draghi has to say," said Richard Sega, chief investment officer at Conning, in Hartford, Connecticut, which manages $86 billion in assets. He added that any ECB plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis may potentially do more to boost investor confidence than QE3. In addition to the mildly encouraging GDP revisions, stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors reinforced the view the housing recovery is gaining momentum, albeit from severely depressed levels. The Fed on Wednesday in its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on business activity said the U.S. economy continued to grow gradually in July and early August but manufacturing was softening in many areas of the country.