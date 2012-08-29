* U.S. sells $35 billion in five-year notes
* U.S. second-quarter GDP growth revised up to 1.7 percent
* U.S. July pending home sales highest in over two years
* Fed says economy grew gradually in July and early August
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices eased on
Wednesday as traders took profits on recent price gains and
reduced bond holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion
of U.S. government debt supply.
Benchmark yields edged up from three-week lows as the
government upgraded its initial reading on U.S. economic growth
in the second quarter. Stronger-than-expected data on pending
home sales also spurred selling in bonds.
Gross domestic product of the world's biggest economy grew
at a 1.7 percent annual pace, slightly faster than the 1.5
percent initially reported. The revisions came within
expectations to slightly better than expected, although
economists said the overall rate of growth is weak enough that
it could spark more Fed stimulus.
The bond market's losses were limited given expectations
that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might signal more
monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Friday, and that
the European Central Bank would take bold steps to tackle the
region's festering debt crisis, analysts said.
Wednesday's price weakness "was mostly just supply, with a
little profit taking," said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San
Francisco, adding "the bond market has gone about as far as it
can go on (U.S. stimulus) speculation and now we need to hear
from Bernanke."
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 6/32 lower in
price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late Tuesday,
while 30-year bonds traded 14/32 lower to yield 2.77
percent from 2.75 percent.
Treasuries traded steady at the lower levels following the
auction of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday
afternoon.
The Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday
and will auction $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
The Treasuries market has settled in a narrow range as
traders await Bernanke's scheduled speech at a gathering of
global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Traders built bets that Bernanke would signal a third round
of "quantitative easing" in the form of large-scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3.
In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round
of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion of
purchases of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through
June 2011.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank is
making the case that more needs to be done to stop the fiscal
predicaments of Spain, Italy and other weaker euro zone members
from spiraling out of control.
The ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to
fulfill its mandate of delivering stable prices, ECB President
Mario Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in the German weekly Die
Zeit on Wednesday.
"We are hanging on to what Draghi has to say," said Richard
Sega, chief investment officer at Conning, in Hartford,
Connecticut, which manages $86 billion in assets. He added that
any ECB plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis may
potentially do more to boost investor confidence than QE3.
In addition to the mildly encouraging GDP revisions,
stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales from the
National Association of Realtors reinforced the view the housing
recovery is gaining momentum, albeit from severely depressed
levels.
Also, the Fed on Wednesday in its Beige Book report of
anecdotal information on business activity said the U.S. economy
continued to grow gradually in July and early August but
manufacturing was softening in many areas.