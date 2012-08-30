By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries gained in price
on Thursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round
of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday.
Weighing the likelihood of the Fed launching new stimulus
when it meets next month has been the predominant trade over the
past few weeks.
Bernanke will speak at a symposium of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same event where he hinted at the
Fed's second round of easing in 2010.
"Everyone's waiting on Jackson Hole and QE3," said Mirko
Mikelic, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in
Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Obviously it would be a disappointment
if there wasn't QE3, and there would be a selloff in risk
assets."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC on Thursday
that it will be a "close call" when Fed policymakers meet next
month to decide on new easing.
Improving economic data in early August had led some
investors to discount the likelihood of further stimulus being
introduced in the near term.
Others, however, say that the jobless rate is still too high
and growth too sluggish, making it more likely that the Fed will
act.
"It depends on whether or not you think you're going to walk
away tomorrow with a little bit of disappointment in Bernanke if
he doesn't announce anything," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
"I don't think that because you don't hear an official
launch from Bernanke tomorrow that QE3 is off the table for
September," he added.
There has also been speculation that the Fed might turn to
purchases of mortgage-backed debt, and away from Treasuries, in
any new program.
With U.S. government debt yields and mortgage rates near
record lows, however, some investors also question how much
impact additional easing may have.
"It would have marginal effects on the economy. A lot of
people have already refinanced. I don't think it's going to
offer as much bang for the buck as it has in the past," said
Fifth Third's Mikelic.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 9/32 in price on
Thursday, with yields falling to 1.63 percent. The notes have
rallied from 1.86 percent at the beginning of last week, but
remain higher than the record low of 1.38 percent reached on
July 25.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, which
was higher than expectations. Separately, personal spending rose
by 0.4 percent in July to the highest since February 2012, and
personal income rose by 0.3 percent in the month.
The Federal Reserve purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due
between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday from $4.82 billion submitted,
as part of its Operation Twist program, which is designed to
lower long-term rates.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion of new seven-year notes
on Thursday, the final auction in this week's $99 billion in new
supply.