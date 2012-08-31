By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. bond yields rose ahead of
a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, as investors weighed the likelihood that the Fed will
launch a third round of bond purchases when it meets in
September.
The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that
it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
This has increased speculation that the Fed will launch new
stimulus at its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting in a bid to boost
growth and reduce stubbornly high unemployment.
"I think he's going to offer a list of things he could do, I
don't think he's necessarily going to tip his hand one way or
the other," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Bernanke will speak at 10 am EDT at a symposium of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same event where he hinted
at the Fed's second round of quantitative easing in 2010.
Expectations of further stimulus have increased since
minutes of the August meeting were released on August 22.
That may leave investors disappointed if Bernanke fails to
hint at further bond purchases. Other options that Bernanke may
speak about include extending the language for keeping interest
rates near zero beyond the current timeframe of at least through
2014.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were last down
4/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, up from 1.63 percent late
on Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds were down 14/32 in price to
yield 2.77 percent, up from 2.75 percent.