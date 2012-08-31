By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that the central bank would act to strengthen the economy but gave little new information on whether new stimulus was imminent at its September meeting. Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery. Treasuries prices were choppy, and initially unsure of direction, however, as traders struggled to divine meaning from the speech over the Fed's likely next path of action. "Bernanke's comments at first blush are the Fed minutes incarnate," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "We did not get much more in his speech than we got from the last Fed minutes." The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. This increased speculation that the Fed would launch new easing when it meets next month in a bid to stimulate growth and reduce stubbornly high unemployment. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.63 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds were up 25/32 in price to yield 2.71 percent, down from 2.75 percent.