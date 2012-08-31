UPDATE 2-Ghana's new president promises action to fix "bad" economy
* Government budget due next month (Adds quotes, detail, context)
NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point higher in price on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further economic stimulus may be likely.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Thursday, while 10-year notes were trading 18/32 higher to yield 1.57 percent from 1.63 percent.
* Government budget due next month (Adds quotes, detail, context)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
LONDON, Feb 21 Figures showing the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years propelled European stocks to a 14-month high on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall after the continent's biggest bank HSBC reported a surprise slump in profits.