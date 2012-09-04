By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday as investors evaluated how aggressive the European
Central Bank will be in tackling the region's debt crisis when
it meets on Thursday, the first in a series of highly
anticipated events in the region.
Treasuries gave back some of Friday's gains, when a more
dovish than expected speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke led traders to raise bets that the U.S. central bank
will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next week.
A succession of events scheduled in Europe in the meantime
is expected to take center stage, with investors looking for
aggressive action by ECB President Mario Draghi to get in front
of the euro zone's debt crisis, which investors worry will
eventually lead to a breakup of the currency union.
"I think Draghi has built up a fair amount of expectations
in the market," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton
Vance in Boston. "If they don't do anything, and come out with a
statement with very vague terms, I think you will see a selloff
in risk assets."
Demand for the safe-haven debt ebbed after Draghi was quoted
as telling lawmakers that ECB purchases of debt with a maturity
of up to three years would not breach the European Union's taboo
of directly financing economies.
Spanish and Italian debt yields fell on the comments.
The next key events will include a ruling by Germany's
Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 whether the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund is compatible with German law, a vital
condition for it to come into force.
The Netherlands will hold elections the same day, while the
Federal Reserve will give its statement on U.S. monetary policy
from its two-day meeting on Sept. 13.
U.S. Treasuries briefly pared price losses after data from
the Institute for Supply Management that showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector shrank at its sharpest clip in more than
three years in August.
Investors will closely scrutinize Friday's employment report
for signs of whether economic growth is sluggish enough to spur
Bernanke to launch new stimulus to try to reduce the stubbornly
high jobless rate.
"This is the number that creates a 'go/no go' decision from
the Fed on QE3," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital
markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
The data is expected to show that U.S. employers added
125,000 jobs to their payrolls in August, according to the
median of 87 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Reaction to the statement could cause dramatic yield moves
in either direction, Giddis said, saying he expects benchmark
10-year yields could fall to record lows of around 1.25 percent,
or rise to around 1.75 percent depending on whether new QE is
pursued.
The notes traded down 5/32 in price at yields of
1.58 percent on Tuesday.