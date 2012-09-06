NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices traded steady at lower levels on Thursday following data from the Institute for Supply Management showing the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector rose in August.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.60 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were trading 1-7/32 lower to yield 2.77 percent from 2.71 percent.