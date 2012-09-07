By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond buying program when it meets next week, though price gains were capped as some investors remained skeptical. Employers added 96,000 jobs to payrolls in August, below economists' expectations of 125,000. The unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent in August from 8.3 percent in July, though economists cautioned that the fall largely reflected a drop in participation in the labor force. Now many investors and analysts are divided over whether the growth rate will be sufficiently sluggish to spur a third round of quantitative easing by the Fed when it meets next week. "The August payroll report wasn't good enough to justify the Fed doing nothing, but neither was it bad enough to require doing much more than adjusting its guidance on when it would begin to let interest rates rise from their exceptionally low levels," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The central bank will deliver the policy statement from its two-day policy meeting next Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields initially dropped as low as 1.59 percent, down from around 1.73 percent before the data was released. They later rose back to 1.67 percent. Five-year notes posted price gains on higher expectations that the Fed will focus any new bond purchases on mortgage-backed debt. Their yields fell to 0.64 percent, from 0.71 percent before the data. "Five-year Treasury notes, which is the duration of the mortgage-backed securities the Fed would likely purchase in QE3, is the best performer on the Treasury curve," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities. Thirty-year bonds prices turned negative on the day, though remained higher than immediately before the data, as investors focused on potential inflation from any new program. The bond yields were last 2.83 percent, down from 2.86 percent before the data. MIXED MESSAGES Expectations of further Fed action have increased since Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming last Friday that high unemployment is a "grave concern," and that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery. The Fed is troubled by the stubbornly high jobless rate, though it has dropped from over 9 percent when the first two rounds of QE were launched. At the same time inflation has increased, removing most fears of imminent deflation. Core inflation is running at around the Fed's target rate of 2 percent, and significantly above where the previous QE programs were implemented. Bernanke also noted in his speech at Jackson Hole that there are a number of issues with further bond purchases, including that it may obscure bond pricing and impede market liquidity. The strategy could also undermine confidence in the Fed's ability to exit from its accommodative policies, Bernanke said. "He said that the hurdles are higher and there are costs" to a third program, said Guy Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. "The Fed does not have overwhelming, or even underwhelming, reasons on which to do such a radical move." Other closely watched events next week will include a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday on whether the euro zone's permanent bailout fund is compatible with German law, a vital condition for it to come into force. The Netherlands will hold elections the same day. The Treasury will also sell $66 billion in new supply next week, which may weigh on debt yields. The sales will include $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.