NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices remained at lower levels on Tuesday after data suggested the U.S. housing recovery stayed intact in January, posting its strongest annual increase since June 2006.
On a month-on-month basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping expectations for 0.9 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.934 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Monday.
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment.