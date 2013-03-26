NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices remained at lower levels on Tuesday after data suggested the U.S. housing recovery stayed intact in January, posting its strongest annual increase since June 2006.

On a month-on-month basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping expectations for 0.9 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.934 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Monday.