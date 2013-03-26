DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday after disappointing data on domestic new home sales and consumer confidence undercut optimism on the U.S. economy, rekindling some demand for safe-haven bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.932 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Monday.
Shortly before release of the housing and consumer confidence data, the 10-year notes were 6/32 lower in price with a yield near 1.94 percent.
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment.