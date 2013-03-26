NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday after disappointing data on domestic new home sales and consumer confidence undercut optimism on the U.S. economy, rekindling some demand for safe-haven bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.932 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Monday.

Shortly before release of the housing and consumer confidence data, the 10-year notes were 6/32 lower in price with a yield near 1.94 percent.