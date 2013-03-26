NEW YORK, March 26 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses in the wake of weaker-than-expected data on domestic new home sales and consumer confidence.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded at 99-19/32, unchanged from Monday's close, with a yield of 3.146 percent. Earlier, it was down as much as 13/32, yielding 3.167 percent.