NEW YORK, March 26 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt rose to session highs late Tuesday morning in advance of a $35 billion auction of two-year notes , part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bear supply.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose as much as 9/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a yield of 3.131 percent, 1.5 basis points lower than Monday's close. It last traded up 8/32 with a yield of 3.133 percent.