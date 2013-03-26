* Cyprus concerns persist, stoke safety bids for bonds * Mixed data support view of steady but slow U.S. growth * U.S. Fed buys $3.14 bln medium-term government debt * Treasury to sell $35 bln 5-yr notes on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices rose in light, choppy trading on Tuesday as worries about Cyprus's banking problems persisted, providing the market with a safety bid that overshadowed improving economic data. The Cyprus rescue plan, which averted a collapse of its banking sector, has spurred speculation about whether the plan that involves losses to banks' bondholders and large depositors will become a roadmap for future euro zone bank bailouts. This raised worries about bank runs in Italy and Spain, whose banking systems are many times larger than that of Cyprus. "Yields are being held down on Cyprus and the threat of a financial crisis and the threat of haircutting depositors, it's a self inflicted run on the banks," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Safety buying helped bond prices rise even after solid U.S. housing data earlier led to selling of Treasuries and stronger Wall Street stock prices. "The data has been consistently improving, home price gains and sales are accelerating based on this morning's data and we expect that to follow through with pending home sales tomorrow," Fisher adaded. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, down from 1.92 percent late on Monday. The notes' yields have traded in a range between around 1.90 percent and 1.97 percent since fears over Cyprus flared at the beginning of last week. "The economy is healing but it's a slow process," said Larry Dyer, chief U.S. interest rate strategist at HSBC Securities USA in New York. "We seem to be stuck in a very narrow trading range." Dyer expects the 10-year yield to bounce between 1.85 percent and 2.05 percent in the near term. Treasuries held price gains after the Treasury sold $35 billion in new two-year notes to lower than average demand. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.27 times the sale, the lowest level since the 3.14 times level at a two-year auction in July 2011, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department. The notes sold at a high yield of 0.255 percent, the same level where they traded before the sale. The latest flare-up in the festering euro zone debt crisis, together with the Federal Reserve's commitment to hold down interest rates, should help demand for Wednesday and Thursday's bond auctions, though volumes may ebb heading into a Good Friday holiday. The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday and shut for the Good Friday holiday. Traders expect Wednesday's new five-year notes to yield 0.80 percent, around 2 basis points higher than where debt was trading on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank bought $3.142 billion in Treasuries from 2020 to 2023 on Tuesday, which was part of its ongoing bond purchases in a bid to hold down long-term interest rates to help the economy. It will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2043 on Wednesday.