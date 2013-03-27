NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. government debt prices
held near their session highs on Wednesday after data showed a
steeper-than-expected fall in domestic pending home sales in
February, suggesting a pause in the recent improvement in the
housing sector.
The National Association of Realtors said its index on
contracts to buy existing U.S. homes fell 0.4 percent last
month, compared with a 0.2 percent fall forecast by economists.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 19/32
in price to yield 1.845 percent, the lowest level in about 3-1/2
weeks and 6.6 basis points lower than Tuesday's close.