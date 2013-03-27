(Corrects spelling of Blackrock's Koesterich in para 4) * Investors nervous as Cyprus plans to prevent bank run * Italian borrowing cost jumps to highest in 5 months * U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion of 5-year notes * U.S. Fed to buy $1.25-1.75 bln long-dated government debt * U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in Feb. By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday and benchmark yields slipped to their lowest in over three weeks, as investors flocked into safe-haven bonds on worries about the impact of Cyprus's bank problems. Cyprus was completing a plan to avert a run on its banks after it received a bailout package last weekend that included heavy losses for large uninsured accounts. Cypriot banks will reopen on Thursday after being shut for nearly two weeks. Investors worried about spreading risk to other euro zone countries. The scramble for safety should stoke demand at an auction of $35 billion in five-year Treasuries supply at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), analysts said. "Europe is a lingering threat with the fragility of its banking system," said Russ Koesterich, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock in San Francisco. "Treasuries are one of the tools to minimize your risk." Treasury prices added to their earlier gains after data suggested a pause in the housing recovery, a bright spot in a sluggish U.S. economy. The National Association of Realtors said its index on contracts to buy existing U.S. homes fell a more-than-expected 0.4 percent last month. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 21/32 in price to yield 1.838 percent, down 7.3 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was 1-8/32 higher in price, yielding 3.077 percent, down 6.6 basis points from Tuesday's close. Traders expect new five-year notes to yield 0.7510 percent, about 2 basis points below the five-year supply sold a month ago. The five-year note sale followed a mixed auction of two-year notes on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week's coupon-bearing debt sales with a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes on Thursday. Investors who were anxious about spillover effect from Cyprus's bank woes and the stalemate in forming a new Italian government, demanded higher compensation to buy Italian debt. The euro zone's third biggest economy paid investors on Wednesday a yield of 3.65 percent on 3.91 billion euros ($5 billion) worth of new five-year debt. The yield was 0.66 percentage point higher than a five-year Italian debt sale last month and the highest level since October. Weak growth data from France, whose gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2012, intensified worries about Europe's continued drag on the global economy. The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday and shut for the Good Friday holiday. Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday. "Nobody wants to take on any risk right now before the long weekend," said Dimitri Delis, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Wall Street stocks traded lower with the Standard & Poor's 500 index off 0.68 percent. In addition to safe-haven bids, long-dated Treasuries prices have been supported by the Federal Reserve's bond purchase program aimed to lower longer-term interest rates in order to support the economic recovery. The U.S. central bank will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2043 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Kenneth Barry)