(Corrects spelling of Blackrock's Koesterich in para 4)
* Investors nervous as Cyprus plans to prevent bank run
* Italian borrowing cost jumps to highest in 5 months
* U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion of 5-year notes
* U.S. Fed to buy $1.25-1.75 bln long-dated government debt
* U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in Feb.
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices
jumped on Wednesday and benchmark yields slipped to their lowest
in over three weeks, as investors flocked into safe-haven bonds
on worries about the impact of Cyprus's bank problems.
Cyprus was completing a plan to avert a run on its banks
after it received a bailout package last weekend that included
heavy losses for large uninsured accounts. Cypriot banks will
reopen on Thursday after being shut for nearly two weeks.
Investors worried about spreading risk to other euro zone
countries. The scramble for safety should stoke demand at an
auction of $35 billion in five-year Treasuries supply at 1 p.m.
(1700 GMT), analysts said.
"Europe is a lingering threat with the fragility of its
banking system," said Russ Koesterich, global chief investment
strategist at BlackRock in San Francisco. "Treasuries are one of
the tools to minimize your risk."
Treasury prices added to their earlier gains after data
suggested a pause in the housing recovery, a bright spot in a
sluggish U.S. economy.
The National Association of Realtors said its index on
contracts to buy existing U.S. homes fell a more-than-expected
0.4 percent last month.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 21/32 in price
to yield 1.838 percent, down 7.3 basis points from late on
Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was 1-8/32 higher in
price, yielding 3.077 percent, down 6.6 basis points from
Tuesday's close.
Traders expect new five-year notes to yield
0.7510 percent, about 2 basis points below the five-year supply
sold a month ago.
The five-year note sale followed a mixed auction of two-year
notes on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department will complete
this week's coupon-bearing debt sales with a $29 billion auction
of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Investors who were anxious about spillover effect from
Cyprus's bank woes and the stalemate in forming a new Italian
government, demanded higher compensation to buy Italian debt.
The euro zone's third biggest economy paid investors on
Wednesday a yield of 3.65 percent on 3.91 billion euros ($5
billion) worth of new five-year debt. The yield was 0.66
percentage point higher than a five-year Italian debt sale last
month and the highest level since October.
Weak growth data from France, whose gross domestic product
shrank 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2012, intensified
worries about Europe's continued drag on the global economy.
The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday and shut for the Good Friday holiday. Many major
European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday.
"Nobody wants to take on any risk right now before the long
weekend," said Dimitri Delis, interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago.
Wall Street stocks traded lower with the Standard & Poor's
500 index off 0.68 percent.
In addition to safe-haven bids, long-dated Treasuries prices
have been supported by the Federal Reserve's bond purchase
program aimed to lower longer-term interest rates in order to
support the economic recovery.
The U.S. central bank will buy between $1.25 billion and
$1.75 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2043 at 11 a.m.
(1500 GMT).
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Kenneth
Barry)