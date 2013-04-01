NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. Treasuries turned higher
on Monday after an industry report showed the pace of expansion
in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in March.
Ten-year Treasuries, down 11/32 in price in early trading,
were up 1/32 afterwards, their yields easing to 1.85 percent
from 1.89 percent earlier.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 the month
before. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.2 according to
a Reuters poll of economists.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the
manufacturing sector, while a number above 50 means expansion.