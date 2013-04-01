NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. Treasuries turned higher on Monday after an industry report showed the pace of expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in March.

Ten-year Treasuries, down 11/32 in price in early trading, were up 1/32 afterwards, their yields easing to 1.85 percent from 1.89 percent earlier.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 the month before. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.2 according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, while a number above 50 means expansion.