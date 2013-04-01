* ISM says factory activity slowed in March
* S&P, Dow below all-time closing highs
* U.S. payrolls report, due Friday, to be key influence
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed
their climb on Monday, building on three straight weekly gains
after a widely followed industry survey showed U.S.
manufacturing slowed in March.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average also traded below their all-time closing
highs reached the previous session.
Markets focused on the unexpected slowing in U.S. factory
activity reflected in the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
manufacturing survey.
"The weaker than expected ISM manufacturing report was
really the big bullish trigger for today's session," said Ian
Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose on news of the slower
activity and stocks lost ground.
"Since manufacturing has been a bright spot in the economy
lately, the weaker than expected reading had an outsized effect
on the market," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money
market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
Trading resumed on Monday after a holiday-shortened week
when U.S. financial markets were shut for the Good Friday
holiday and the U.S. bond market had an early market close on
Thursday. Trading on Monday was subdued, with markets in most of
Europe shut for Easter Monday.
Ten-year Treasuries, in the minus column before the ISM
manufacturing report came out, moved into the plus column
afterwards and were up 2/32 at midday, yielding 1.84 percent,
down slightly from 1.85 percent late on Thursday.
The market has a meaty plate of economic data to absorb this
week, with reports due on vehicle sales on Tuesday and the
non-manufacturing sector of the economy on Wednesday.
The last three days of the trading week each feature a
report on the labor market, starting with the ADP employment
report on Wednesday, the latest weekly jobless claims figures on
Thursday, and the highly influential non-farm payrolls report
from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday.
The latter will be closely scrutinized for signs of further
improvement in hiring. The report is expected to show that
200,000 jobs were added in March, according to the median
estimate of economists polled by Reuters.
TREASURIES END Q1 SLIGHTLY WEAKER
Treasuries ended the first quarter only slightly weaker
after a bid related to euro zone issues allowed safe-haven U.S.
debt to erase most of the losses incurred in January and
February when investors bet on a strengthening U.S. economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields reached near three-week
lows by the end of last week on fear that losses bondholders and
bank depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks
would form a template for other euro zone nations struggling
with high debt loads.
Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries fell 0.13
percent in the first three months of 2013, after a 0.09 percent
decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
Market participants still expect yields to gradually edge
higher as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen.
Near-term, however, yields could edge lower, said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"We continue to see a 1.72 percent to 2.15 percent range for
10-year yields, perhaps persisting through the second quarter,"
he said. "Key support remains 2.15 percent while near term
resistance is around 1.83 percent.
"Our bias remains toward modestly lower yields near-term
because positioning is favorable and medium-term charts are
turning bullish for the first time since early December,"
O'Donnell said.