NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries erased modest
early losses and edged higher in price on Wednesday after a
report by a payrolls processor said U.S. private employers added
158,000 jobs in March, fewer than economists had forecast.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32
of a point before the report, was up 1/32 afterwards, leaving
its yield at 1.86 percent.
The ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector
employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than the Reuters
consensus forecast of 200,000.