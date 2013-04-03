NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries erased modest early losses and edged higher in price on Wednesday after a report by a payrolls processor said U.S. private employers added 158,000 jobs in March, fewer than economists had forecast.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32 of a point before the report, was up 1/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.86 percent.

The ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than the Reuters consensus forecast of 200,000.