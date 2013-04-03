NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices
extended gains on Wednesday after the March reading of a U.S.
non-manufacturing activity index came in weaker than forecast.
The Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index
read 54.4 versus 56.0 in February, below the Reuters consensus
forecast of 55.8 forecast.
The report's employment component, closely watched ahead of
Friday's U.S. Labor Department payrolls report, was the lowest
since November, falling to 53.3 from 57.2 in February.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32
before the report, was up 10/32 afterwards, allowing its yield
to ease to 1.83 percent.
Earlier, the ADP National Employment Report said U.S.
private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less
than the Reuters consensus forecast of 200,000.