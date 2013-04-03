* Market awaits U.S. payrolls report on Friday
* ADP private sector employment weaker than forecast
* ISM non-manufacturing employment component slips
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices
advanced on Wednesday after a report on job growth and a survey
of U.S. non-manufacturing activity suggested government
employment data due Friday might come in weaker than previously
thought.
That perception nudged 10-year yields down to recent lows,
which had been the lowest yields in nearly three weeks.
The National Employment Report from payroll processor ADP
showed U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in
March, less than expected. The Institute for Supply Management
reported that U.S. service sector growth slowed in March to the
lowest level in seven months.
The reports boosted prices of safe-haven U.S. debt, while
stock prices fell.
The market focused on a drop in the ISM non-manufacturing
index's employment component to its lowest level since November,
as bond investors looked toward Friday, when the U.S. government
is due to release more comprehensive monthly labor market data.
"The market had gotten used to relatively strong U.S. data
in contrast with Europe, but in advance of this Friday's payroll
number, that strength now looks somewhat diminished," said Jake
Lowery, Treasury trader at ING in Atlanta, Georgia.
The below-forecast ADP data and non-manufacturing employment
component lowered expectations for the payroll growth investors
expect to see in this Friday's employment report, he said.
"We are revising our forecast for March nonfarm payrolls
down 40,000 to 160,000," said Joseph LaVorgna, managing director
and chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities.
Such views were "bullish for bonds which are testing the low
end of their recent yield range," Lowery said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32
of a point before these reports became available, was up 10/32
afterwards, their yields easing to 1.83 percent.
"We see a 1.73 percent to 2.07 percent range for 10-year
yields; slightly longer term, it looks like 2.15 percent to 1.73
percent," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Near-term
resistance is around 1.83 percent."
One issue that could impact bond prices is whether March
economic data confirm the improved January and February data.
"We're past the strongest seasonal period for data based on
the last few years and heading into the strongest seasonal
period for Treasury performance based on the last couple of
decades so investors will be jittery about the chance that
pattern could repeat itself," Lowery said.
Such a view would also influence expectations about Federal
Reserve monetary policy.
"Based on this recent, weak data, I would not be surprised
if quantitative easing continues through (Fed Chairman Ben)
Bernanke's last term ending in 2014," said Tom DiGaloma,
managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford
Connecticut.
As part of its unconventional monetary easing, the Fed
bought $3.73 billion of Treasuries maturing between February
2019 and March 2020 on Wednesday.
BONDS VUNLERABLE IF MARCH PAYROLLS ARE STRONG
If U.S. job growth in March now turns out to have matched or
exceeded 200,000, bond prices would likely fall and yields rise.
But the magnitude of a retreat might be relatively modest
since bond investors had leaned toward being short, based on how
strong the U.S. economic data had been, Lowery said.
"The magnitude of a setback could be less than what it would
have been had investors been positioned quite long.
"Expectations for the U.S. payrolls data had been high
leading into this week so people were short so the (weaker) data
we have seen this week might have left bonds in the early stages
of leaning in the other direction," Lowery said.