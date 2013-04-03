NEW YORK, April 3 Prices for U.S. 30-year
Treasuries rose a full point on Wednesday, as jobs data hinted
key labor market figures later in the week could disappoint.
Thirty-year bonds gained just over a point in
price before more recently trading up 31/32 to yield 3.050
percent.
The ADP National Employment Report said on Wednesday that
private employers added 158,000 jobs last month, falling short
of economists' expectations for 200,000 new jobs.
The lower-than-expected figures could affect estimates for
key nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.