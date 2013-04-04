NEW YORK, April 4 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond
extended its gain to just over a point on Thursday, letting its
yield slip below 3 percent.
The 30-year yield was down just over a quarter percentage
point from where it stood about four weeks ago.
Analysts said nervousness about the state of the U.S. labor
market in March and the possibility that the economy could grow
much more slowly in the second quarter fed the bid for
safe-haven U.S. debt across the yield curve.
The rally in 30-year bonds occurred despite upcoming supply.
The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds next week.
In the early afternoon, the 30-year Treasury bond
was up 1-2/32; its yield stood at 2.998 percent.