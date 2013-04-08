* Selling for profits, supply slows bond market rally
* Economic worries, BoJ plan seen pushing yields lower
* U.S. Treasury to sell $66 bln coupon-bearing debt
* U.S. Fed to buy $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion TIPS
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. government debt prices
were little changed on Monday as the market rally that began
last week paused as investors booked profit and dealers prepared
for this week's auctions of $66 billion in longer-dated Treasury
debt.
Benchmark yields hovered near their lows of the year which
were set on Friday in the wake of a stunningly weak report on
the domestic jobs market and Bank of Japan's plan to buy $1.4
trillion in assets. These two factors forced traders to
downgrade their outlook on the U.S. economy and revised up their
view on foreign appetite for dollar-denominated debt.
"It's profit-taking and set-up for the auctions," Michael
Cullinane, head of U.S. Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson &
Co. in St. Petersburg, Florida, said of the factors behind the
early market decline. "We should see good buying on any backup
(rise) in yields."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 1/32 in price at 102-17/32 for a yield of 1.718 percent, up
0.4 basis point from late on Friday.
Despite the modest backup, Treasury yields might revisit the
historical lows seen last summer if the U.S. economy exhibits
another mid-year slowdown like the previous two years.
The 10-year yield broke below its 200-day moving yield on
Friday, which had not happened since December. The breaching of
this technical resistance suggested the likelihood 10-yield may
test the historic intraday low of 1.3810 percent set in July.
On Monday, the 30-year bond was down 3/32 at
104-28/32, yielding 2.880 percent, up 0.3 basis point from
Friday's close and about 4 basis points above its lowest level
of the year set on Friday.
U.S. Treasuries lagged Japanese government debt as the
10-year yield premium over their Japanese counterpart grew to
1.195 percentage points from 1.179 points on Friday.
The planned massive stimulus from the Bank of Japan has
stoked bets on a spike in demand for higher-yielding U.S.
Treasuries from domestic insurers and pension funds as the
announced asset purchase plan knocked Japanese yields to record
lows and the yen to multi-year troughs against the dollar and
the euro.
Like the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchase programs, the
BoJ's quantitative monetary policy is aimed to lower long-term
borrowing costs and stimulate spending and investments.
Moreover, the depreciation of its currency should help Japanese
exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad.
Another source of support for U.S. bond prices has been the
Fed's bond purchases. On Monday, the U.S. central bank was
scheduled to buy $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
In light of the market rally that made Treasuries more
expensive, analysts cautioned some investors might bid less
aggressively for this week's government debt supply.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in
three-year debt on Tuesday ; $21 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.