Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices fell one point early Wednesday, adding to earlier losses after the Federal Reserve's minutes of its March policy meeting showed some policymakers expected to slow or to end the central bank's current bond purchase program by the end of the year.
The U.S. central bank's frequent purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, currently at $85 billion a month, have held down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. This program, dubbed QE3, is aimed to support the economic recovery and to lower unemployment.
The 30-year bond last traded 25/32 in price with the yield at 2.977 percent, up 3.9 basis points from late on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.