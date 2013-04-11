* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds * Jobless claims fall more than expected * Fed officials at odds over when to slow bond buys By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, April 11 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as a recent rise in yields lured investors ahead of an auction of 30-year debt later in the day. Treasuries moved little on data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. While analysts said seasonal factors like Easter played a role, the figures could soothe some fears that the labor market recovery could be stalling after disappointing payrolls figures last week pushed prices higher. Investors returned to U.S. government debt on Thursday after a sell-off earlier this week left yields higher, said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. That sell-off took yields for the 30-year U.S. bond back above 3 percent and 10-year notes above 1.8 percent for the first time in almost a week. "Once we got back to the top of the yield range, at 1.81 in 10-years, a little bit of buying interest has emerged," Lyngen said. "I would argue it probably bodes pretty well for what happens in the wake of the 30-year auction." The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the third and final part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated government supply. The 10-year note last traded up 7/32 to yield 1.783 percent from 1.8051 percent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last traded up 15/32 to yield 2.983 percent from 3.054 percent late on Wednesday. FED BUYING UNCERTAINTY Investors are also trying to gauge when the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow or stop its $85-billion-per-month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting in March, released on Wednesday, showed some policymakers expected to slow those asset purchases by mid-year, ending the bond buys this year. But policymakers are far from united on when the U.S. central bank should slow or stop those asset purchases, meant to help prop up the beleaguered labor market. The minutes revealed an intense discussion and several disagreements among the Fed's 19 policymakers about carrying on with its bond buying. Also underpinning Treasuries are bets that Japanese investors will scoop up Treasuries on the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus program. The BOJ program was the initial spark for last week's Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds. There's been no surge in Japanese flows and the end result could be longer in coming, albeit still significant, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities. "I see it as a slow burn but something that we're likely to see over time, at least if you have the patience to wait," he said.