NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices turned flat on Thursday, erasing earlier gains after results at a $13 billion, 30-year government debt auction suggested an expected surge in buying from Japanese investors has not materialized.

The U.S. bond market rallied last week after the Bank of Japan announced a bold $1.4 trillion asset purchase program aimed to stimulate its sluggish economy and end deflation. The news on Thursday sent Japan government debt yields to record lows and stoked bets investors there will scramble for Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds.

On the open market, the 30-year Treasury bond was last unchanged in price at 102-11/32 with a yield of 3.006 percent.