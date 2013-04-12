* Surprise March retail sales drop dims U.S. growth view
* Cyprus seeking more aid fuels safety bid for bonds
* Bets on Japanese demand persist despite mediocre auctions
* Benchmark Treasuries set to pare most of week's loss
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. government debt
market rallied on Friday as data showing a surprise decline in
retail sales in March darkened investors' view on the U.S.
economy, which might still need generous support from the
Federal Reserve.
News about cash-strapped Cyprus asking for more help because
of its deteriorating economy also stoked safe-haven bids for
bonds, pushing up prices on benchmark 10-year Treasuries and
erasing much of the losses from earlier this week.
"The recent data have turned out weaker than expected. This
was reinforced by today's retail sales figures," said Jeff
Given, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
"Treasuries will remain fairly well bid with also what's going
on in Japan."
Persistent bets stemming from the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the country's
economy have underpinned support for U.S. bonds.
Traders have speculated that Japanese insurers and pension
funds will pour money into Treasuries and higher-yielding
overseas assets on expectations that the BoJ's aggressive
campaign will depress yields at home. The BoJ's program is even
more aggressive by some measures than the U.S. Federal Reserve's
current bond purchase scheme, analysts said.
There has been no strong sign, however, that Japanese demand
for Treasuries has jumped since the BoJ unveiled its stimulus
plan last week. Data on this week's three U.S. government debt
auctions, worth a combined $66 billion, did not suggest any
immediate pickup in foreign bids for U.S. bonds.
"Treasuries will be the beneficiary, but I don't see this
moving that fast," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist
at LPL Financial in San Diego.
On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note
last traded up 20/32 in price at 102-16/32 to yield 1.723
percent, down 6.8 basis points from late on Thursday. The
10-year yield was on track to end up about 1 basis point on the
week after falling the previous four weeks from an 11-month high
set in early March.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1-17/32 in price
at 104-2/32 to yield 2.920 percent, down 7.7 basis points on the
day but up 4.3 basis points from a week earlier.
U.S. Treasuries fared better than Japanese government debt.
The yield premium on 10-year Treasuries over their Japanese
counterparts shrank to 1.10 percentage points on Friday, down
from 1.24 points on Thursday and the tightest level since late
January, according to Reuters data.
MORE WORRISOME U.S. DATA
The decline in U.S. retail sales in March, which
fell 0.4 percent, which fell 0.4 percent, was the latest
evidence that U.S. economic growth slowed in the latter part of
the first quarter after a robust start. The drop in retail sales
stirred worries about consumer spending, a key driver of the
U.S. economy.
Disappointing data, including an abysmal March payroll
report a week ago, led economists to mark down their forecasts
for first-quarter gross domestic product to the high-2.0 percent
to low-3.0 percent area, from an earlier mid-to-high 3.0 percent
range. Many economists forecast second-quarter GDP, based the
latest data, might slow to roughly 1 percent.
Dour prospects for the American economy would likely mean
that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke steers the U.S. central bank to
stay the course on its near-zero interest rate policy and
purchases of bonds, currently at $85 billion a month.
"For bonds, it's a win if Bernanke and the Fed remain
all-in," said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of market strategy
at Newedge USA LLC in New York.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Eric
Rosengren, on Friday told CNBC television: "This is not the time
to take away the accommodation."
While traders' worries about the U.S. economy intensified,
they cast a wary eye on Europe as the region struggled to
contain its festering debt crisis.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters in
Nicosia on Friday that he would send a letter to European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy seeking extra assistance for Cyprus,
given the bad economic situation of the island.
Euro zone finance ministers said, however, there were no
plans or requests beyond the 10 billion euros of loans already
on the table.