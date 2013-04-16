NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Treasuries slightly
expanded losses on Tuesday on news of a bigger-than-forecast
rise in U.S. industrial output.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes, down 10/32 before
the Federal Reserve's industry output report was released, were
down 12/32 afterwards, their yields up at 1.73 percent from 1.69
percent late on Monday.
The market was already lower when the data were released as
it gave back some gains scored late Monday on a safety bid
related to the explosions at the Boston Marathon.
Industrial production grew 0.4 percent in March, the Federal
Reserve said. Utilities output jumped 5.3 percent which the Fed
said was due to unusually cold weather, while manufacturing
output dropped 0.1 percent, unwinding part of a strong gain
posted in February.