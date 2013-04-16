* Safety bid for bonds unwinds as stocks rise
* Gold recovers after 8 percent plunge on Monday
* Slide in commodities, stocks, Boston attack fed safety bid
Monday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 16 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
fell on Tuesday as rebounds in stocks and gold erased gains that
bonds scored the previous day when a plunge in gold prices,
weaker stocks and a bombing at the Boston Marathon fed a
safe-haven bid for U.S. debt.
After rising a point in the previous day's session, 30-year
bonds fell a point on Tuesday, their yields rising
to 2.92 percent from 2.87 percent late on Monday.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 10/32 in
price, their yields rising from 2013 yield lows to 1.73 percent
on Tuesday from 1.69 percent late on Monday.
"Investors got sticker shock when yields went below 1.70
percent," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief
financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
"The stock market bounced back today, taking away the urgency
to hide in the safety of fixed income investments."
Major stock indexes were up on Tuesday, though not by as
much as they fell the previous day. Gold rose more than 3
percent after a record-breaking one-day drop on Monday.
Momentum "continues to be mixed near overbought levels,"
said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. He cited support for
10-year Treasuries "around (the) 1.83 percent (yield level)."
News that the U.S. Consumer Price Index declined more than
forecast while the core CPI rose less than forecast was bullish
for bonds, but evoked little discernible market reaction.
A 7 percent rise in U.S. housing starts in March to their
highest level since 2008 looked bearish for bonds at first
glance, but was neutralized by a 4.8 percent drop in starts for
single-family units.
Federal Reserve data showing industrial production rose 0.4
percent in March, topping the 0.2 percent forecast,
incrementally widened the bond market's losses. The data's
impact on bonds was limited because the rise in output was due
to a cold weather-related jump in utility use.
A raft of Fed speakers appeared to have little overt market
impact. New York Fed President William Dudley said the weak
March jobs report underscored "the need to wait and see how the
economy develops before declaring victory prematurely."
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans appeared to echo that
sentiment, telling the Union League Club in Chicago that the
time for pulling back on the Fed's accommodative monetary policy
is still "years down the road."
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will moderate a monetary policy
panel this afternoon.
"With no inflation, the Fed is free to pursue its full
employment mandate to fullest," Rupkey said
The Fed has not scheduled purchases of Treasuries today.