* Safety bid for bonds unwinds as stocks rise * Gold recovers partially after 8 percent plunge on Monday * Monday's safety bid fed by commodities and stock slide, Boston attack By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 16 Prices for U.S. Treasuries retreated on Tuesday as rebounds in stocks and gold erased gains that bonds scored the previous day when a plunge in gold prices, weaker stocks and a bombing at the Boston Marathon fed a safe-haven bid for U.S. debt. After rising a point in the previous day's session, 30-year bonds were down nearly a point on Tuesday, their yields rising to 2.91 percent from 2.87 percent late on Monday. "Investors got sticker shock when yields went below 1.70 percent," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "The stock market bounced back today, taking away the urgency to hide in the safety of fixed income investments." Major stock indexes were up on Tuesday, though only by about half as much as they fell the previous day. Gold rose more than 3 percent after a record-breaking one-day drop on Monday. Subdued inflation data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus would stay in place, a policy that favors riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. "With no inflation, the Fed is free to pursue its full employment mandate to the fullest," Rupkey said. The market's momentum "continues to be mixed near overbought levels," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. He cited support for 10-year Treasuries "around (the) 1.83 percent (yield level)." Around midday, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were down 10/32 in price, their yields up from 2013 yield lows to 1.73 percent, from 1.69 percent late on Monday. News that the U.S. Consumer Price Index declined more than forecast while the core CPI rose less than forecast evoked little reaction from the bond market. A 7 percent rise in U.S. housing starts in March to their highest since 2008 looked bearish for bonds at first glance, but was neutralized by a 4.8 percent drop in starts for single-family units. Federal Reserve data showing industrial production rose 0.4 percent in March, topping the 0.2 percent forecast, incrementally widened the bond market's losses. The data's impact on bonds was limited because the rise in output was due to a cold-weather-related jump in utility use. A raft of Fed speakers appeared to have little overt market impact. New York Fed President William Dudley said the weak March jobs report underscored "the need to wait and see how the economy develops before declaring victory prematurely." Chicago Fed President Charles Evans appeared to echo that sentiment, telling the Union League Club in Chicago that the time for pulling back on the Fed's accommodative monetary policy is still "years down the road." Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will moderate a monetary policy panel this afternoon. The Fed has not scheduled purchases of Treasuries today.