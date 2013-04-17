* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks * Fed to release Beige Book report of US business conditions By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, extending the see-saw dynamic of falling when stocks rise and rising when stocks fall. Prices of safe-haven U.S. debt rose on Monday when stocks and commodities followed gold lower. Treasuries then retreated on Tuesday when stocks and gold staged a partial comeback. On Wednesday, bonds resumed their climb when world shares and industrial commodities responded to concern about the global economy's growth prospects. "Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. The International Monetary Fund trimmed projections for global economic growth for this year and next on Tuesday to take into account sharp government spending cuts in the United States and recession-mired Europe. Such projections, combined with year-over-year Consumer Price Index inflation readings that have come in below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target in four of the last five months, mean the Fed will continue to purchase Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) until the end of 2013, at least, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.71 percent from 1.73 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.89 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday. "Flight to quality flows remain a theme," Lyngen said. A sharp drop in the German stock market index and "chatter that core European Union credit ratings (namely Germany) might be poised for a downgrade" were partly responsible for the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt overnight, he said. That bid remained when stocks opened lower on Wall Street. Volume was lackluster, however, and traders noted the primary new fundamental information would come in this afternoon's release of the Fed's Beige Book, an anecdotal narrative describing business conditions across the nation.