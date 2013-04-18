* Resistance cited at 1.671 percent on 10-year yield
* Market to look at regional manufacturing index at 1400 GMT
* Philly Fed index forecast at 3, pointing to expansion
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 18 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
were steady on Thursday with 10-year yields just above
four-month lows as the market consolidated gains from the
previous day's rally.
Treasuries rose on Wednesday as concern about global growth
and corporate profits sent commodity and stock prices lower.
They were steady when stocks opened a bit higher on Wall Street.
The latest U.S. Labor Department count of new weekly jobless
claims matched economists' consensus forecast almost exactly and
had no market impact.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded
1.697 percent, just above Wednesday's intraday low of 1.673
percent, the lowest in over four months.
"The market has found difficulty in pushing through the
yield-lows of the year," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "We
continue to watch 1.671 percent in the 10-year sector as the
most relevant resistance."
"Momentum is consistent with a continued sideways grind," he
said. "If anything, there is a modest bias toward lower yields -
although the longer rates stay in this range, the less
compelling that momentum will become."
Traders said the market would pay attention to a regional
manufacturing report from the Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fed's factory index due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT) is forecast to rise to 3.0 in April from 2.0
last month, according to the Reuters consensus forecast.
Treasuries were also supported by comments from European
Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann that
Europe's economic recovery could take as much as another decade
and that the ECB may cut rates if the economy weakens.
Since bond prices have moved inversely to stocks this week,
they could incur modest losses as the session progresses if
stocks pull firmly into the plus column, traders said.
But uncertainty about global growth and monetary
accommodation by major central banks is likely to limit selling.
Thirty-year bond yields were steady at 2.88
percent.