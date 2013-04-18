* Resistance cited at 1.671 percent on 10-year yield * Market to look at regional manufacturing index at 1400 GMT * Philly Fed index forecast at 3, pointing to expansion By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 18 Prices for U.S. Treasuries were steady on Thursday with 10-year yields just above four-month lows as the market consolidated gains from the previous day's rally. Treasuries rose on Wednesday as concern about global growth and corporate profits sent commodity and stock prices lower. They were steady when stocks opened a bit higher on Wall Street. The latest U.S. Labor Department count of new weekly jobless claims matched economists' consensus forecast almost exactly and had no market impact. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.697 percent, just above Wednesday's intraday low of 1.673 percent, the lowest in over four months. "The market has found difficulty in pushing through the yield-lows of the year," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "We continue to watch 1.671 percent in the 10-year sector as the most relevant resistance." "Momentum is consistent with a continued sideways grind," he said. "If anything, there is a modest bias toward lower yields - although the longer rates stay in this range, the less compelling that momentum will become." Traders said the market would pay attention to a regional manufacturing report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fed's factory index due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) is forecast to rise to 3.0 in April from 2.0 last month, according to the Reuters consensus forecast. Treasuries were also supported by comments from European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann that Europe's economic recovery could take as much as another decade and that the ECB may cut rates if the economy weakens. Since bond prices have moved inversely to stocks this week, they could incur modest losses as the session progresses if stocks pull firmly into the plus column, traders said. But uncertainty about global growth and monetary accommodation by major central banks is likely to limit selling. Thirty-year bond yields were steady at 2.88 percent.