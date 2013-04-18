NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Thursday as stocks sank to session lows and a regional manufacturing index came in a little weaker than forecast, feeding a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries, up 1/32 before Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelaphia released its index, was up 5/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent.

Major stock market indexes sank to session lows.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's factory index slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in March. Economists had forecast a reading of 3.0.