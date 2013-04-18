NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Treasuries prices
resumed their climb on Thursday as stocks sank to session lows
and a regional manufacturing index came in a little weaker than
forecast, feeding a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries, up 1/32 before
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelaphia released its index, was up
5/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent.
Major stock market indexes sank to session lows.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's factory index
slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in March. Economists had
forecast a reading of 3.0.